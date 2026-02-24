Breakout Florida State Pledge Entertaining Fellow ACC School

The Florida State Seminoles are hanging onto a top-20 recruiting class with the spring on the horizon. While the 2027 cycle is just beginning, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have established a solid foundation.

#Tribe27 already holds five pledges, including four recruits who have been committed since last year. At this point, the focus is on continuing to add talent around the current group.

Florida State is casting a wide net this offseason, putting out a plethora of offers and scheduling numerous official visits. While expanding the class, the Seminoles will also need to keep their commitments in the fold.

FSU Pledge Schedules Official Vsiit to Louisville

Less than six months ago, Norvell appeared to have FSU climbing out of its hole after an upset victory over Alabama in the 2025 season opener. The Seminoles built some serious momentum off the win, including a pledge from three-star safety Jemari Foreman.

During his junior season, Foreman went on to establish himself as one of the top recruits in Florida. He totaled 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and ten interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Foreman helped lead Plantation High School to a playoff appearance. He recorded five or more tackles in eight games, including a season-high 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and two interceptions in a 28-6 victory against South Broward High School on September 19.

Following his productive campaign, Foreman is picking up interest from other programs, earning scholarships from P4 schools such as Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Boston College, and Cal.

Louisville joined Foreman's recruitment last summer and has stayed involved. The persistent effort has led to the Cardinals setting an official visit with the rising senior from June 5-7.

As of now, Louisville is the only program that Foreman will official visit outside of Florida State. He was in Tallahassee last month and will return from June 12-14.

The Cardinals finished 9-4 under third-year head coach Jeff Brohm last season. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14 and upset No. 2 Miami 24-21, two teams that went on to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound safety is regarded as the No. 609 overall prospect, the No. 60 S, and the No. 66 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

