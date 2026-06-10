Florida State Quarterback Commitment Sends Encouraging Recruiting Message

The Florida State Seminoles are in the middle of their most successful run on the recruiting trail since the calendar flipped to 2026.

The news throughout Tallahassee was mostly quiet from January through May, with the Seminoles losing a handful of battles. However, Florida State has begun to find its footing over the last two weeks.

READ MORE: Florida State Pulls Off Recruiting Win Over Georgia In Four-Star WR Sean Green

In fact, FSU has landed four of its ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27 over the last ten days. That includes a trio of blue-chip prospects; four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

More good news could be on the horizon for the Seminoles.

FSU QB Commit Logan Flaherty Rallies Fanbase

Shortly after Florida State fought off Georgia to secure Green on Tuesday, the program's possible quarterback of the future pinned an encouraging message on social media.

Three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty, who committed to the Seminoles in May, teased that Florida State still has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

"And we ain't done yet," Flaherty wrote.

And we ain’t done yet 🍢🍢 https://t.co/Pfwjnax9jt — Logan Flaherty (@Lflahertyqb17) June 9, 2026

Flaherty took his official visit last weekend, crossing paths with uncommitted targets such as three-star defensive lineman Jason Lewis, three-star defensive end T.K. Cunningham, three-star running back Marquis Fennell, and three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III.

Florida State is trending in the right direction when it comes to Lewis and Fennell.

Though Lewis is expected to visit Syracuse next weekend, the Seminoles are in a position to add him to the class alongside four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro and three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.

Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has done a solid job with Lewis since offering him in February.

Fennell has Florida State on his shortlist of final contenders alongside Stanford, Georgia Tech, and Colorado. The dynamic local will announce a decision on June 25. Fennell is set to take his final official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend.

The Seminoles would like to add another running back alongside Miles. Fennell fits the mold as a versatile athlete who can contribute in the backfield and the slot. If Florida State wants him, the program should be able to pull it off.

A productive summer may just be getting started for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 48 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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