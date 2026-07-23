FSU Football Offers Rising Linebacker Out Of Texas

The Florida State Seminoles made significant changes to the linebacker room this offseason.

Florida State promoted Ernie Sims to linebackers coach, and also brought in experienced transfers such as Chris Jones and Mikai Gbayor, and promising high school talent like four-star Izayia Williams and three-star Karon Maycock.

The new additions join veteran returners Omar Graham Jr. and Blake Nichelson, with Caleb LaVallee hoping to break into the rotation after missing 2025 due to injury.

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Along with what the Seminoles have on the field, Sims is quickly flexing his muscles on the recruiting trail.

Over the last few weeks, Sims played a critical role in Florida State landing four-star Jernard Albright, three-star Olrick Johnson III, and three-star CJ Ohuabunwa.

Sims is keeping that momentum in future classes, working on establishing relationships that might play off in the future.

Florida State Offers Three-Star Linebacker From Texas

Earlier this month, Florida State became the latest program to offer three-star linebacker Israel Samuel, a member of the 2028 class.

Samuel referenced a "great" conversation with Sims when posting the news on social media.

The rising junior is beginning to emerge as a national recruit. He's scooped up nearly 20 offers since the beginning of the year, with Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and SMU, among others, already in pursuit.

Samuel picked up his offer from the Longhorns following a workout infront of the coaching staff.

So far, Samuel has yet to visit Florida State. The Seminoles will need to change that this fall or early next year.

As a sophomore at Lake Highlands High School, Samuel was honored with an All-District nod.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 369 overall prospect, the No. 23 LB, and the No. 44 recruit in Texas in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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