Florida State Commitment Makes Interesting Move That Impacts #Tribe27

The Florida State Seminoles have technically been able to keep their #Tribe27 class together despite the growing uncertainty surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's job status.

With the calendar approaching the end of September, Florida State is losing a member of the group in an unusual way.

READ MORE: The Future of FSU Football's Offense Could Debut vs. Central Arkansas

Back in July, three-star defensive end Meshi Dobson reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class and committed to the Seminoles over programs such as Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

About two months later, he's had a change of heart.

FSU Commit Moving Back To 2028 Class From 2027 Class

On Friday, Dobson announced his plans to move back to the 2028 class. Though he's still committed to Florida State, he's now part of #Tribe28, instead of #Tribe27.

"After a good conversation with my team/village, I will be staying in the 2028 class," Dobson wrote on social media.

After a good conversation with my team/village I will be staying in the 2028 class @ZBlostein247 @HBFATHLETES pic.twitter.com/MbYj1eoQnM — Meshi Dobson (@meshi_dobson18) September 25, 2026

The Seminoles offered Dobson back in the summer of 2025. He's been to Florida State numerous times, and has formed a connection with EDGE coach Nick Williams.

During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Dobson totaled 72 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass deflection.

Dobson recorded 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 13 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and a sack in a 28-13 loss to American Heritage High School on September 26.

He transferred to Cypress Bay High School this offseason. In 1 appearance this season, he's been credited with 6 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 652 overall prospect, the No. 55 EDGE, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He'll likely receive a bump once his move back to 2028 is complete.

With Dobson out of #Tribe27, the Seminoles are down to four defensive linemen in the class: four-star DL Sam LeJeune, four-star DE Anthony Cavallaro, three-star DE Jaxon Holly, and three-star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Florida State isn't really in the running for any other pass-rushers at this stage, which is a bit of concern as the defensive line has really let the program down.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Dobson headed back to the 2028 class, Florida State is down to 16 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class falls from No. 33 to No. 41 in the country.

This is lining up to be the Seminoles lowest-ranked signing class in the modern era.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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