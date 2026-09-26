Florida State Commitment Makes Interesting Move That Impacts #Tribe27
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles have technically been able to keep their #Tribe27 class together despite the growing uncertainty surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's job status.
With the calendar approaching the end of September, Florida State is losing a member of the group in an unusual way.
READ MORE: The Future of FSU Football's Offense Could Debut vs. Central Arkansas
Back in July, three-star defensive end Meshi Dobson reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class and committed to the Seminoles over programs such as Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.
About two months later, he's had a change of heart.
FSU Commit Moving Back To 2028 Class From 2027 Class
On Friday, Dobson announced his plans to move back to the 2028 class. Though he's still committed to Florida State, he's now part of #Tribe28, instead of #Tribe27.
"After a good conversation with my team/village, I will be staying in the 2028 class," Dobson wrote on social media.
The Seminoles offered Dobson back in the summer of 2025. He's been to Florida State numerous times, and has formed a connection with EDGE coach Nick Williams.
During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Dobson totaled 72 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass deflection.
Dobson recorded 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 13 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and a sack in a 28-13 loss to American Heritage High School on September 26.
He transferred to Cypress Bay High School this offseason. In 1 appearance this season, he's been credited with 6 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 652 overall prospect, the No. 55 EDGE, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He'll likely receive a bump once his move back to 2028 is complete.
With Dobson out of #Tribe27, the Seminoles are down to four defensive linemen in the class: four-star DL Sam LeJeune, four-star DE Anthony Cavallaro, three-star DE Jaxon Holly, and three-star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Florida State isn't really in the running for any other pass-rushers at this stage, which is a bit of concern as the defensive line has really let the program down.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With Dobson headed back to the 2028 class, Florida State is down to 16 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class falls from No. 33 to No. 41 in the country.
This is lining up to be the Seminoles lowest-ranked signing class in the modern era.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG