Florida State Expands Recruiting Board With Two New Offers

The last two seasons haven't gone to plan for the Florida State Seminoles. That doesn't mean the work slows down as head coach Mike Norvell and his staff remain focused on trying to right the ship.

With plenty of new pieces in the building, the Seminoles have hit the recruiting trail with a renewed effort. Part of that has been due to the infusion of energy that running backs coach Kam Martin, EDGEs coach Nick Williams, linebackers coach Ernie Sims, and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker bring to the table.

Since the calendar flipped to 2026, Florida State has only added one commitment, but the program is certainly giving itself options as a crucial summer of official visits isn't too far off.

FSU Drops Two New Offers

The Seminoles have put out plenty of offers over the last few months.

That continued on Tuesday as Florida State expanded its recruiting board, targeting two prospects that are just coming into the picture.

FSU has extended scholarships to a pair of rising seniors; linebacker Olrick Johnson III and cornerback Semajay Robinson.

Johnson III is picking up interest following a standout junior campaign at Harrison High School. He totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

UConn is slated to host Johnson III for an official visit from May 29-31. He also holds offers from Cal, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and USF, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Robinson is gaining legitimate P4 looks as he will officially visit Virginia, Penn State, and Mississippi State this summer. Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky, and Louisville are some of the programs to recently join his recruitment.

During his junior season at Palm Beach Central High School, Robinson recorded 17 tackles and one pass deflection. He will spend his final campaign at the prep level at Dillard High School.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 16 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

