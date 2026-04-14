Florida State Football Lands Official Visit From TE Prospect With 20+ Offers

Florida State's recruiting class is slowly beginning to come together ahead of a crucial summer of official visits.

The Seminoles hold six verbal commitments in the middle of April. All but one of those pledges fall on the defensive side of the ball.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

#Tribe27 did net a tight end early on as three-star prospect Connor Winn joined the fold in July of last year.

FSU is searching for at least one more tight end to add to the class, as the room will lose at least two players following the 2026 campaign.

2027 TE Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

DeShaun Thomas/Twitter

Florida State extended a scholarship to rising senior tight end DeShaun Thomas following an unofficial visit to campus in March.

Thomas has now set an official visit to Tallahassee. He will return to town from June 19-21.

As of now, Florida State and Pittsburgh are the two programs that will host Thomas this summer. His slate could grow in the coming weeks.

Thomas holds over 20 offers, including interest from Louisville, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Syracuse.

During his junior season at Merritt Island High School, Thomas caught 41 passes for 570 yards and five touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 97 yards and six more scores. He also totaled 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack on defense.

Thomas recorded a season-high four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 39-8 victory against Palm Bay High School on September 12.

The Florida native competes on the hardwood as well.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end has yet to be ranked by 247Sports.

Four-star George Lamons Jr., four-star Sam Faniel, three-star Colton Johnson, and three-star Carter Blackwell are some other names to know at tight end for the Seminoles.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 25 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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