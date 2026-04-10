FSU Football Targeting Defender With SEC, Big Ten Interest
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A wild summer is just around the corner as official visits are about to kick off around the country.
The frenzy has been even crazier than normal in recent years, with schools now allowed to host as many recruits as they would like.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Wide Receiver Shut Down for Remainder of Spring
Florida State has focused on filling out its wishlist in recent months, stacking up a large number of recruits to bring to Tallahassee.
The Seminoles have added another name to their recruiting board.
FSU Offers Three-Star LB, Sets Up Official Visit
On Thursday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star linebacker Trace Washington while he was on campus to watch spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.
Washington is picking up buzz after posting a 4.35 40-yard dash, 10'4" broad jump, and 32.4" vertical leap at the Under Armour Regional in Atlanta last month.
Since the beginning of the year, Johnson has added offers from Mississippi State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, and UCF, among others. Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Penn State previously joined his recruitment.
With the Seminoles picking up their interest in Johnson, he's set an official visit to FSU from May 29-31.
During his junior season at Woodstock High School, Johnson made an impact across the football field. He rushed 59 times for 406 yards and two touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 274 yards and three more scores. Johnson totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Johnson also brought back a kickoff for a touchdown. He had two games with 10+ tackles, including a season-high 14 tackles and a fumble recovery in a 28-21 loss to Creekview High School.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 905 overall prospect, the No. 76 LB, and the No. 106 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Karon Maycock, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG