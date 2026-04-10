FSU Football Targeting Defender With SEC, Big Ten Interest

A wild summer is just around the corner as official visits are about to kick off around the country.

The frenzy has been even crazier than normal in recent years, with schools now allowed to host as many recruits as they would like.

READ MORE: Promising FSU Wide Receiver Shut Down for Remainder of Spring

Florida State has focused on filling out its wishlist in recent months, stacking up a large number of recruits to bring to Tallahassee.

The Seminoles have added another name to their recruiting board.

FSU Offers Three-Star LB, Sets Up Official Visit

Trace Washington/Twitte

On Thursday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star linebacker Trace Washington while he was on campus to watch spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.

Washington is picking up buzz after posting a 4.35 40-yard dash, 10'4" broad jump, and 32.4" vertical leap at the Under Armour Regional in Atlanta last month.

Blessed to be offered by @Coach_Norvell and @FSUFootball! Thank you Coach Norvell, @ErnieSims34 and @FSUCoachTW for taking time to drop some knowledge. Can’t wait to be back in May! #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/KvP2lkMoOH — Trace (@TraceWashington) April 9, 2026

Since the beginning of the year, Johnson has added offers from Mississippi State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, and UCF, among others. Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Penn State previously joined his recruitment.

With the Seminoles picking up their interest in Johnson, he's set an official visit to FSU from May 29-31.

During his junior season at Woodstock High School, Johnson made an impact across the football field. He rushed 59 times for 406 yards and two touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 274 yards and three more scores. Johnson totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Johnson also brought back a kickoff for a touchdown. He had two games with 10+ tackles, including a season-high 14 tackles and a fumble recovery in a 28-21 loss to Creekview High School.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 905 overall prospect, the No. 76 LB, and the No. 106 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Karon Maycock, Freshman

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