Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their third and final scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning.

While the program didn't hold a spring game for the second straight year, the last two exhibitions were building blocks going into today.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Sends Strong Message On FSU Football QB Kevin Sperry

The quarterback position has been hotly contested this offseason as redshirt senior Ashton Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry work to position themselves for the starting job.

Ashton Daniels, Kevin Sperry Respond In FSU's Final Scrimmage

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) looks to pass to a teammate Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, Daniels and Sperry left much to be desired after a second scrimmage that was filled with turnovers and mistakes.

Seven days later, both quarterbacks put in solid outings despite having more responsibilities on their shoulders.

"I thought they were good. Both those guys had really good plays today," head coach Mike Norvell said. "They showed good control. They managed the offense well, were able to extend some plays, and then made pretty good decisions for the most part. I think both of them had individual plays where we'd like to have back."

"But I think their understanding of what we're asking them to do, we did install a few things here this week after going through spring, saying 'alright, I think these couple of concepts, different elements can help each of these guys in certain ways', and they showed that to be true," Norvell added. "I liked what I saw from them, and just their control and command of the offense."

Norvell didn't clarify if he intends to name a starter once the spring comes to a close.

At the same time, the Seminoles have a pretty good idea of what each player brings to the table. The next step is tailoring the system slightly to their strengths.

"You've got a pretty good sense of these guys," Norvell said. "That's really part of the spring, you kind of get a sense of what guys see clearly, what are some things they got to continue to work on. There's a lot of similar traits in the skill sets of what these guys can do."

"I don't care if it's first team, second team, third team, whatever it is, you always have a plan for what guys have shown that they are most confident in, what they execute best," Norvell continued. "So we will continue to work and develop all of those things as we get into summer and fall camp. When it comes to our offense, I feel confident that we've got the people in place, the schemes in place, to be very successful."

Florida State holds its final two practices of the spring on Monday and Wednesday.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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