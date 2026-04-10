Florida State Seminoles Football Offers 14-TD WR After Visit
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Florida State has plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail with the calendar approaching the midway point of April.
The Seminoles finally ended their drought earlier this month, picking up a commitment from three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper that marked #Tribe27's first addition in over 60 days.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Wide Receiver Shut Down for Remainder of Spring
As the coaching staff has done in years past, it looks like Florida State will be relying on an important summer to bulk up its class.
The Seminoles are making sure their options are plentiful across the board.
Florida State Offers Three-Star Wide Receiver
On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Namajay Thompson picked up a scholarship from Florida State while in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit. The trip marked Thompson's first time on campus this offseason as he took in a spring practice while getting to experience what the program had to offer in person.
Thompson is expected to return for an official visit in June. He's also set to officially visit Wake Forest, Alabama, and Michigan State.
Wake Forest has been pursuing Thompson for over a year. However, Alabama and Michigan State just picked up their efforts over the last few months. That means Florida State might not be too late to the party.
During his junior season at Crest High School, Thompson caught 53 passes for 865 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a score.
Thompson recorded a season-high five receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-14 victory against Burns High School on August 22.
The 5-foot-11.5, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 538 overall prospect, the No. 66 WR, and the No. 17 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG