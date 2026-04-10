Florida State Seminoles Football Offers 14-TD WR After Visit

Florida State has plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail with the calendar approaching the midway point of April.

The Seminoles finally ended their drought earlier this month, picking up a commitment from three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper that marked #Tribe27's first addition in over 60 days.

READ MORE: Promising FSU Wide Receiver Shut Down for Remainder of Spring

As the coaching staff has done in years past, it looks like Florida State will be relying on an important summer to bulk up its class.

The Seminoles are making sure their options are plentiful across the board.

Florida State Offers Three-Star Wide Receiver

Namajay Thompson/Twitte

On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Namajay Thompson picked up a scholarship from Florida State while in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit. The trip marked Thompson's first time on campus this offseason as he took in a spring practice while getting to experience what the program had to offer in person.

Thompson is expected to return for an official visit in June. He's also set to officially visit Wake Forest, Alabama, and Michigan State.

Wake Forest has been pursuing Thompson for over a year. However, Alabama and Michigan State just picked up their efforts over the last few months. That means Florida State might not be too late to the party.

During his junior season at Crest High School, Thompson caught 53 passes for 865 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a score.

Thompson recorded a season-high five receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-14 victory against Burns High School on August 22.

The 5-foot-11.5, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 538 overall prospect, the No. 66 WR, and the No. 17 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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