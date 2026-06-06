Florida State Joins Recruitment For Massive International Prospect

The Florida State Seminoles are floundering on the recruiting trail in the early stages of the summer.

Over the last month, the Seminoles have lost multiple targets to other programs and watched their top commitment move on to a situation that isn't any better than what's going on in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

As things stand, Florida State is outside of the top-50 in the class rankings, which ranks near the bottom of the ACC. The struggles are forcing the Seminoles to expand the board and pivot to other options.

That's led a new target with an interesting background to enter the fold.

Florida State Offers International Offensive Lineman

On Friday, FSU extended a scholarship offer to 2027 offensive tackle and international recruit, Oscar Webersink. The Sweden-born prospect referred to a conversation with offensive line coach Herb Hand, assistant offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour, and graduate assistant Nate Brady when revealing the news on social media.

Webersink is starting to pick up interest from FBS programs, with Northwestern, Maryland, and Oregon, among others, involved his recruitment.

There's still a long way to go. Webersink is very early in his development, but he brings a massive frame to the table and impressive athletic attributes. He reports a 4.9 40-yard dash, along with an 8'10" broad jump, which would've ranked ahead of a few offensive linemen who were drafted in the top two rounds in April (Chase Bisontis, Olaivavega Ioane, Keylan Rutledge).

Webersink has moved to the United States and will spend his senior season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut. He's competed at a few recent camps, working out in front of the coaching staffs at Georgia and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive lineman has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.

Florida State's other options include three-star Jacob Burns and unranked recruit Jonathan Toney, who the Seminoles recently offered.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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