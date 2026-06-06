Florida State Joins Recruitment For Massive International Prospect
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The Florida State Seminoles are floundering on the recruiting trail in the early stages of the summer.
Over the last month, the Seminoles have lost multiple targets to other programs and watched their top commitment move on to a situation that isn't any better than what's going on in Tallahassee.
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As things stand, Florida State is outside of the top-50 in the class rankings, which ranks near the bottom of the ACC. The struggles are forcing the Seminoles to expand the board and pivot to other options.
That's led a new target with an interesting background to enter the fold.
Florida State Offers International Offensive Lineman
On Friday, FSU extended a scholarship offer to 2027 offensive tackle and international recruit, Oscar Webersink. The Sweden-born prospect referred to a conversation with offensive line coach Herb Hand, assistant offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour, and graduate assistant Nate Brady when revealing the news on social media.
Webersink is starting to pick up interest from FBS programs, with Northwestern, Maryland, and Oregon, among others, involved his recruitment.
There's still a long way to go. Webersink is very early in his development, but he brings a massive frame to the table and impressive athletic attributes. He reports a 4.9 40-yard dash, along with an 8'10" broad jump, which would've ranked ahead of a few offensive linemen who were drafted in the top two rounds in April (Chase Bisontis, Olaivavega Ioane, Keylan Rutledge).
Webersink has moved to the United States and will spend his senior season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut. He's competed at a few recent camps, working out in front of the coaching staffs at Georgia and South Carolina.
The 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive lineman has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.
Florida State's other options include three-star Jacob Burns and unranked recruit Jonathan Toney, who the Seminoles recently offered.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG