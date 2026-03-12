Florida State Jumping Into Recruitment of Breakout QB Prospect

Florida State and other college football programs are currently in one of the busiest periods of the year.

Spring practices are kicking off around the country, and at the same time, business remains open for prospects to make visits to campuses.

There's no rest for the weary until one of the dead periods late in the summer months.

For now, college coaches are operating on an extra pot of coffee. That's the nature of the beast with so many important aspects melding together on the calendar.

New quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker is keeping his head down as the Seminoles have offered another young recruit.

Florida State Joins Recruitment For 2029 QB

On Tuesday, Florida State joined the recruitment of rising junior and 2028 quarterback James Armstrong.

During the 2025 season at Hopewell High School, Armstrong completed 125/207 passes for 2,232 yards with 21 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 136 carries for 799 yards and 16 more scores on the ground.

Armstrong threw for 200+ passing yards in five of his 12 appearances. He completed a season-high 14/27 passes for 346 yards with four touchdowns to one interception in a 51-50 loss to Beaver High School on September 12. He also rushed for 263 yards and two scores on the ground in that defeat.

Hopewell High School finished 7-5 and advanced to the playoffs.

Outside of football, Armstrong stars on the diamond at the prep level.

In recent months, Armstrong added offers from programs such as Florida State, Duke, and West Virginia. He took an unofficial visit to the Mountaineers last week.

Though it'll be a long trek from Pennsylvania, Florida State will look to potentially get Armstrong on campus later this offseason or for a game during the fall.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback is not yet ranked in the 2028 class by 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold a verbal commitment in #Tribe28 at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was pledged to the Seminoles previously but re-opened his recruitment on February 2, 2026.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

