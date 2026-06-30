Florida State Makes Move For Elite Quarterback Target

The Florida State Seminoles finally had some positive news go their way on the recruiting trail in June.

#Tribe27's hunt for a quarterback actually came to a close a few weeks earlier, as the Seminoles landed three-star signal-caller Logan Flaherty in the second half of May.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Forward To Play NBA Summer League With Boston Celtics

Flaherty is the lone prep quarterback that Florida State will take in the class. The in-state prospect has already publicly announced that he's shut down his recruitment.

With one box checked off, quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker is getting an early start on the future of the position.

Florida State Offers Rising Star QB In 2028 Class

Trey Wright/Twitter

Earlier this month, the Seminoles became the latest program to extend an offer to three-star quarterback Trey Wright, a member of the 2028 class.

Wright referred to a conversation with Tucker when posting the news to social media.

The Lone Star State product has earned nearly 30 scholarships, with schools such as Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Utah joining his recruitment since the beginning of the year.

Wright has yet to make it to Tallahassee for a visit. The Seminoles were probably a little too late to offer to get him in for a camp this summer.

The next step will be hosting Wright on campus, whether that's in the fall for a game or early next year for a junior day.

Wright appears to be a recruit who is worth the effort.

During his sophomore season at Frisco Lone Star High School, Wright completed 211/313 passes for 4,042 yards with 38 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He added 163 rushes for 1,764 yards and 16 more scores on the ground.

Wright rushed for 100+ yards in ten games and passed for 250+ yards in eight outings. He put up a season-high 28/39 passing for 502 yards with 3 touchdowns to zero interceptions in a 58-38 victory against Highland Park Scots High School on December 5.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 366 overall prospect, the No. 28 QB, and the No. 44 recruit in Texas in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds one verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 127 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Defensive Back Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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