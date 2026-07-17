Florida State Offers Blue-Chip Athlete With Awesome Name

Florida State's coaching staff is nearing the end of a summer filled with hard work on the recruiting trail.

Sometimes, the effort you put in now doesn't appear as a reward until the future.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

That's exactly what the Seminoles are hoping for with some of their recent offers.

Florida State Offers Four-Star Athlete With Two-Way Potential

Cornbread Adams/Twitter

On Thursday, Florida State became the latest program to extend a scholarship to four-star athlete and rising junior, Cornbread Adams, a member of the 2028 class.

Adams referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper, director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels, and director of football strategy Gabe Fertitta when revealing the news on social media.

The blue-chip prospect already qualifies for the all-name team in the 2028 cycle.

Cornbread is from Mississippi but transferred to Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, earlier this offseason.

Adams holds nearly 20 offers, with programs such as Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among some of the teams who are already in pursuit.

During his sophomore season at South Pike High School, Adams made plays on both sides of the ball. He totaled 25 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection, and 3 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns.

Adams added 25 receptions for 466 yards and 6 touchdowns.

On September 26, Adams recorded two pick-sixes in a 48-12 victory against Jefferson County High School.

The 6-foot-0.5, 185-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 114 overall prospect, the No. 10 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Tennessee in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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