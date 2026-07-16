Florida State Offers New Tight End Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are starting to look toward the beginning of preseason camp in less than two weeks.

While the Seminoles are wrapping up summer workouts, the coaching staff has kept a focus on the recruiting trail.

Despite a dead period in place until the end of the month that prevents in-person contact between prospects and coaches, the Seminoles are still evaluating recruits and putting out new offers.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Roster Reveals Weight Gains And Losses

With the bulk of the work in #Tribe27 behind Florida State, the Seminoles are staying diligent with prospects in future classes, even with everything hinging on how the program performs in 2026.

Florida State Offers 2028 Tight End

Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to rising junior and 2028 tight end King Fuller, who referenced tight ends coach Chris Thomsen when revealing the news on social media.

The Seminoles join a list of nine offers, which also includes Georgia Tech, NC State, Boston College, and Cincinnati, among others.

Fuller has seen his recruitment pick up since May, netting five scholarships since then. He's still just beginning to emerge on the national scene.

The next step for Florida State will be getting Fuller to campus for a visit, possibly for a home game this fall.

During his sophomore season at Griffin High School, Fuller recorded 1 reception for 4 yards and 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 4 forced fumbles.

Fuller still has two more years to go. Some programs are projecting him on the defensive side of the ball, while others, like Florida State, believe he can be a tight end.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete has yet to be ranked by 247Sports.

Florida State landed a commitment from three-star 2028 tight end Troy Silberzahn earlier this week. Regardless, the coaching staff will keep recruiting the position, as nothing is ever certain on the recruiting trail.

Fuller is the 16th tight end that the Seminoles have offered in the 2028 class.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.