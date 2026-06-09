Florida State Pulls Off Recruiting Win Over Georgia In Four-Star WR Sean Green

The Florida State Seminoles are beginning to find a rhythm on the recruiting trail in the first half of June.

Just a few weeks ago, the Seminoles lost their top commitment, who essentially flipped to Wisconsin after being committed to Florida State for over a year.

READ MORE: Florida State Flips Four-Star LB Jernard Albright From South Carolina In Unexpected Move

Since then, the coaching staff has finally had some good news to celebrate. Over the last nine days, Florida State has added four pledges to #Tribe27, including one of the top pass-catchers in the country.

Florida State Lands Four-Star WR Over Georgia

Sean Green (right) and Logan Flaherty (left) during FSU Official Visit | Sean Green/Twitter

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Sean Green announced his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Georgia and Virginia.

The Seminoles made a major impression on Green this past weekend during his official visit. Shortly after the trip concluded, Florida State was able to secure one of its top targets regardless of position.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Sean Green has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 175 WR chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Virginia



“Ain’t no more talking.. Nole family let’s do it🍢🍢”https://t.co/kZXkgFA4B5 pic.twitter.com/Ch3noznZW0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2026

FSU offered Green over a year ago, as wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. led the way in his recruitment. Green becomes Harris Jr.'s first pledge in the class.

Green made it to campus five times leading up to his decision, including for a pair of home games last fall. The talented wide receiver had an opportunity to spend time around three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty during his official visit over the weekend, which certainly didn't hurt as Green approached an announcement.

During his junior campaign at Camden County High School, Green caught 41 passes for 572 yards and nine touchdowns. Green put up a season-high three receptions for 115 yards and a score in a 35-14 loss to Lowndes on October 10.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 290 overall prospect, the No. 36 WR, and the No. 31 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Green in the fold, Florida State is still pursuing other wide receivers such as three-star Majay Thompson and three-star Antwan Lockett.

Though Florida State remains outside of the top-40 in the country, there's an opportunity to keep climbing as they bulk up the class. Green joins a recent flurry of commitments that include four-star linebacker Jernard Albright, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Green, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 48 to No. 46 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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