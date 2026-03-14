Florida State Secures Official Visit With 100-Tackle Defensive Standout

The Florida State Seminoles are moving forward on the recruiting trail.

Since the beginning of the year, the Seminoles have put out countless offers, along with trying to improve their standing with previously identified top targets.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Raves About Ashton Daniels After FSU Football's First Spring Practice

Through the middle of March, FSU is hanging steady in the top-20 of the recruiting rankings. However, it's been well over a month since the Seminoles added a pledge to #Tribe27.

Like in previous years, Florida State will likely be doing the bulk of its work this summer.

Productive Linebacker Plans Official Visit To FSU

Olrick Johnson III/Twitte

The Seminoles will have a bunch of prospects in Tallahassee for official visits over May and June.

Another recruit can be added to the list as rising senior and 2027 linebacker Olrick Johnson III locked in his OV earlier this week. Johnson III is scheduled to visit Florida State from June 5-7.

FSU just extended Johnson III a scholarship a few weeks ago.

During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.

Johnson III has earned offers from programs such as North Carolina State, Cal, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Memphis, and Florida Atlantic, among others.

To this point, UConn is the only other school that Johnson III will visit officially. That could change as his recruitment continues to unfold.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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