Florida State Secures Official Visit With 100-Tackle Defensive Standout
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles are moving forward on the recruiting trail.
Since the beginning of the year, the Seminoles have put out countless offers, along with trying to improve their standing with previously identified top targets.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Raves About Ashton Daniels After FSU Football's First Spring Practice
Through the middle of March, FSU is hanging steady in the top-20 of the recruiting rankings. However, it's been well over a month since the Seminoles added a pledge to #Tribe27.
Like in previous years, Florida State will likely be doing the bulk of its work this summer.
Productive Linebacker Plans Official Visit To FSU
The Seminoles will have a bunch of prospects in Tallahassee for official visits over May and June.
Another recruit can be added to the list as rising senior and 2027 linebacker Olrick Johnson III locked in his OV earlier this week. Johnson III is scheduled to visit Florida State from June 5-7.
FSU just extended Johnson III a scholarship a few weeks ago.
During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.
Johnson III has earned offers from programs such as North Carolina State, Cal, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Memphis, and Florida Atlantic, among others.
To this point, UConn is the only other school that Johnson III will visit officially. That could change as his recruitment continues to unfold.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG