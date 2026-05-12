Defensive Target With Elite Size Has FSU Football Among Finalists
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The Florida State Seminoles have six verbal commitments in their #Tribe27 recruiting class. There are needs across the board, but the Seminoles do have a trio of pledges in the defensive backfield; four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.
The focus moving forward will be keeping those three in the fold, along with adding further talent around them. Williams is one to watch as other programs are actively working to flip him, including LSU.
READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team
Florida State finds itself among the final contenders for a lengthy defensive back out of the Peach State.
Three-Star DB Has FSU Football In Final Five
Over the weekend, three-star safety and rising senior Jeremiah Proctor announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five.
Florida State made the cut alongside Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh.
Proctor has held an offer from the Seminoles since January. He was on campus in April to view a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.
At this stage, Proctor will return to Florida State for an official visit from June 5-7. He'll also see Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and Tennessee this summer.
Proctor has elite size at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds.
During his junior season at Gainesville High School, Proctor totaled 22 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.
Proctor is regarded as the No. 595 overall prospect, the No. 56 S, and the No. 70 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG