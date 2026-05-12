Defensive Target With Elite Size Has FSU Football Among Finalists

The Florida State Seminoles have six verbal commitments in their #Tribe27 recruiting class. There are needs across the board, but the Seminoles do have a trio of pledges in the defensive backfield; four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.

The focus moving forward will be keeping those three in the fold, along with adding further talent around them. Williams is one to watch as other programs are actively working to flip him, including LSU.

READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team

Florida State finds itself among the final contenders for a lengthy defensive back out of the Peach State.

Three-Star DB Has FSU Football In Final Five

Over the weekend, three-star safety and rising senior Jeremiah Proctor announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five.

Florida State made the cut alongside Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh.

Proctor has held an offer from the Seminoles since January. He was on campus in April to view a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.

ELITE (‘27) Safety Jeremiah Proctor is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Proctor attends Gainesville HS in GA. He is a top Safety prospect in Georgia.

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Where should Jeremiah go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1gp0C32dXN — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 9, 2026

At this stage, Proctor will return to Florida State for an official visit from June 5-7. He'll also see Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and Tennessee this summer.

Proctor has elite size at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds.

During his junior season at Gainesville High School, Proctor totaled 22 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Proctor is regarded as the No. 595 overall prospect, the No. 56 S, and the No. 70 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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