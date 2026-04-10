Florida State Seminoles Football Hosting 1,000-Yard WR for Official Visit

The Florida State Seminoles had a capable wide receiver room in 2025 as Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy put together breakout seasons. Both rising stars are back for another year in Tallahassee, but the Seminoles still need to add depth around them to help the program in the present and the future.

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. didn't waste much time proving himself as a recruiter. The Seminoles have landed multiple blue-chip recruits in back-to-back cycles. Some of those younger players are already making an impact as Jayvan Boggs is going into his second season at Florida State, while Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez are trending to be in the two-deep.

READ MORE: FSU Football Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers After Scrimmage

Harris Jr. is still searching for his first pledge in #Tribe27. With that being said, the board is vast and filled with options.

Productive WR Sets Official Visit To Florida State

Arnold Mugerwa/Twitte

Earlier this week, three-star wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa announced his plans to officially visit Florida State this summer. Mugerwa will be on campus from June 12-14.

The rising senior is a fairly new target for the Seminoles. Mugerwa picked up an offer from the coaching staff on March 30, the same day he made it to town to watch one of the program's spring practices.

Mugerwa is also scheduled to officially visit Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He reports ofers from programs such as Kentucky, NC State, Michigan State, Duke, Texas A&M, and Pittsburgh, among others.

During his junior season at Richland High School, Mugerwa caught 54 passes for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 36 tackles and two interceptions on defense, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Mugerwa also returned a punt for a score.

Mugerwa had three games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-7 victory against Forest Hills High School.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 417 overall prospect, the No. 51 WR, and the No. 13 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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