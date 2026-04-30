Florida State Seminoles Football Identifies New QB Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles reshaped their quarterback room from top to bottom following the 2025 season. That included a roster makeover as well as a coaching change.

With Tony Tokarz earning the offensive coordinator position at Buffalo, head coach Mike Norvell elected to elevate assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker to quarterbacks coach. The promotion marks Tucker's first on-field job at the FBS level.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

There's a level of comfort between Norvell and Tucker. Considered by the Seminoles as an up-and-comer, Tucker made a name for himself within the building over the last half decade with his effort as a recruiter.

Tucker has a chance to build his reputation on the trail moving forward. So far, he's yet to land a quarterback commitment.

Florida State Offers 2028 In-State Quarterback

Hudson West/Twitter

On Wednesday, Florida State extended a scholarship to rising junior and 2028 quarterback Hudson West, who referred to a conversation with Tucker when revealing the news on social media.

The Seminoles are the latest program to join West's recruitment. The talented in-state quarterback is starting to emerge on the national scene.

North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, and Cincinnati offered West last summer. Earlier this year, SMU, FIU, and Florida Atlantic followed suit.

West has taken his fair share of visits this offseason, spending time at Florida, Auburn, Maryland, Jacksonville State, and UAB. However, he's yet to make the trip over to Florida State.

The next step will be getting West on campus. It would be a win-win if he throws at a camp this summer so the Seminoles can evaluate him in-person and continue building a relationship.

During his sophomore season at Sarasota High School, West completed 199/361 passes for 2,836 yards with 26 touchdowns to five interceptions. He added 13 rushes for 121 yards.

West threw for 200+ yards in eight games, including a season high 19/32 passing for 366 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions in a 43-33 loss to Lehigh High School.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound quarterback has yet to be ranked in the 2028 class.

Florida State has already offered 14 quarterbacks in the 2028 class, including No. 1 recruit Jayden Wade, four-star Kingston Preyear, four-star Neimann Lawrence, and four-star Kaden Craft.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold any commitments in the 2028 class at this stage.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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