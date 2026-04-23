Florida State Football Pursuing New Quarterback Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are struggling to gain traction with their top quarterback targets in the 2027 class.

Regardless, the hunt continues across the board as quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker searches for his first commitment in his new role.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

Tucker has put out numerous offers since the beginning of the year. The Seminoles aren't just evaluating rising seniors, they're keeping an eye on recruits in a multitude of cycles.

Florida State is showing an interest in an emerging star out of the Lone Star State.

Four-Star QB Picks Up Offer From Florida State

Carter Zingelmann/Twitte

Earlier this week, the Seminoles became the latest program to extend a scholarship to 2028 quarterback and four-star recruit Carter Zingelmann.

Zingelmann had a few schools begin targeting ahead of last season. However, his offer sheet has grown immensely in recent months.

Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Arizona, TCU, Arizona State, Arkansas, and SMU have all joined his recruitment since January. Zinglemann took an unofficial visit to Tennessee last month.

The next step for Florida State will be getting Zinglemann on campus. He's not believed to have visited Tallahassee previously.

During his sophomore season at Coppell High School, Zingelmann completed 128/185 passes for 1,865 yards with 16 touchdowns to six interceptions. He added 118 carries for 754 yards and 14 more scores on the ground.

Zingelmann threw for 200+ yards in four games, including a season-high 20/26 passing for 292 yards with two touchdowns to one interception in a 35-0 victory against Flower Mound High School on October 31.

The 6-foot-4.5, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 80 overall prospect, the No. 7 QB, and the No. 9 recruit in Texas in the 2028 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Zingelmann also runs track at the prep level.

Florida State has already offered 13 quarterbacks in the 2028 class, including No. 1 recruit Jayden Wade, four-star Kingston Preyear, four-star Neimann Lawrence, and four-star Kaden Craft.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold any commitments in the 2028 class at this stage.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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