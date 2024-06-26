Four-Star Defensive Back Chooses USC Trojans Over FSU Football
Losses on the recruiting trail are inevitable with the sheer number of prospects that college programs recruit each year. The majority of schools extend hundreds of scholarship offers every cycle despite only signing an average of 18 to 25 recruits from the high school or junior college ranks. Widening your reach only increases the possibility of success.
On Tuesday morning, four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux made his decision after cutting his list down to a top-five of FSU, USC, Georgia, Kentucky, and Auburn. After using the month of June to take official visits, Arnoux announced that he plans to suit up for the Trojans at the college level.
It wasn't very surprising to see Arnoux choose a different program other than Florida State. He was a relatively new addition to the board after impressing the coaching staff at the Elite Camp earlier this month. Following that performance, he didn't waste any time locking in another trip to campus. Notably, the visit occurred during the biggest recruiting weekend the program had held in years.
The Seminoles are still searching for their first pledge in the defensive backfield in the recruiting class. Some other names to know include prospects such as four-star Gregory Xavier Thomas, four-star Ben Hanks Jr., four-star Jaboree Antoine, four-star Onis Konanbanny, four-star Tony Williams (UCF), and three-star Jett White (Maryland).
The 6-foot-2.5, 170-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 369 overall prospect, the No. 31 CB, and the No. 43 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold six verbal commitments in their 2025 class which ranks No. 63 in the country. FSU landed commitments from four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn and four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley to begin the week.
