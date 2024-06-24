Four-Star Defensive Back Lists FSU Football In Final Five Ahead Of Commitment
Official visits have concluded and now is the time for rising seniors to make their decisions before high school football kicks off in August. The Seminoles are coming off a massive weekend in Tallahassee where 19 recruits were on campus to meet with the coaching staff and learn more about the program.
On Monday, four-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux announced that he's seen enough to make a decision. One day after wrapping up his visit to Florida State, Arnoux revealed that he would make his commitment on Wednesday, June 26. This recruitment is coming down to the Seminoles, USC, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn.
The Georgia native visited FSU, USC, and Auburn in June. His positioning on the recruiting board became clearer after his performance at the Seminoles' Elite Camp a couple of weeks ago. Shortly after that performance, he locked in his official visit.
Arnoux was previously pledged to Tennessee before re-opening his recruitment earlier this year. Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. have been pursuing him heavily.
The 6-foot-2.5, 170-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 369 overall prospect, the No. 31 CB, and the No. 43 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold four verbal commitments in their 2025 class which ranks No. 70 in the country.
