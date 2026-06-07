Four-Star LB Spurns FSU Football For Florida Gators
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The Florida State Seminoles underwent a few significant changes in the linebacker room this offseason, with one of the biggest being the promotion of Ernie Sims to lead the unit.
The on-field results are yet to be determined. However, the early returns on the recruiting trail haven't necessarily been positive.
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Sims has managed to retain four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, so far. With that being said, he's yet to add a commit of his own to the class, and he'll have to wait at least a little longer.
Four-Star LB Chooses Florida Over Florida State
On Saturday, four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin announced his commitment to Florida State over Florida and LSU. McGaskin took his lone official visit to Florida last weekend.
The Seminoles joined McGaskin's recruitment over two years ago. He's made numerous trips to campus, including an unofficial visit in April to watch a spring practice.
Florida has added five pledges since the beginning of June, while Florida State holds just seven total commitments. There's a stark contrast between the two programs at the moment.
During his junior season at Williamson High School, McGaskin totaled 160 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, two pass deflections, and four blocked punts.
McGaskin recorded at least 12 tackles in all 12 of his appearances, including a season-high 18 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in a 64-9 victory against Elberta High School on September 4. He added 26 rushes for 258 yards and four touchdowns, while scoring once through the air, on offense.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 353 overall prospect, the No. 28 LB, and the No. 16 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG