Four-Star Tight End "Locked In" With Florida State Ahead Of Early Signing Period
Florida State's hiring of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White are already paying off on the recruiting trail.
On Monday evening, four-star tight end and FSU commit, Chase Loftin, announced he was locked in with the Seminoles. Loftin has been pledged to the program since June but in-state Nebraska has continued to push for a flip leading up to the Early Signing Period.
With the ongoing coaching changes, Loftin has apparently seen enough to feel secure about his future in Tallahassee. He's expected to enroll in January to help bolster a tight end room that is in need of talent.
Loftin is coming off his senior season at Millard South High School where he helped guide the program to a state championship. He caught 57 passes for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns. Loftin had three games where he recorded 100+ yards through the air. He previously posted an 11.75-second 100-meter dash during his prep career.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 371 overall prospect, the No. 20 TE, and the No. 2 recruit in Nebraska in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 53 in the country.
