Early buzz connects FSU football to conference player of the year quarterback

There are only seven days remaining until the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on January 2, 2026.

The 15-day period will be critical for the Florida State Seminoles as head coach Mike Norvell looks to reinforce his roster with experienced transfers.

READ MORE: FSU football emerging as school to watch for SEC running back transfer

Multiple position groups need to be addressed, including quarterback. The Seminoles will be searching for their fourth starter in as many seasons.

A new option has emerged following Christmas Day.

FSU An Early School To Watch For Experienced Transfer Quarterback

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) attempts a pass in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Friday, junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea announced he was transferring from UNLV. Colandrea spent the 2025 season with the Rebels after beginning his college career at Virginia.

In his lone campaign at UNLV, he completed 275/417 passes for 3,459 yards with 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Colandrea added 127 rushes for 649 yards and ten more scores. He was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection for his performance.

The Rebels went 10-4 and made an appearance in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, early buzz is connecting the Seminoles to Colandrea. Florida State is a program to watch in Colandrea's transfer recruitment.

The fit makes sense as Colandrea is a dual-threat quarterback, which is exactly the type of player offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn likes running his system. Colandrea is also from the Sunshine State.

Florida State is in dire need of stability at the signal-caller spot. Tommy Castellanos is moving on to the NFL after his eligibility waiver was denied. Brock Glenn and Jaylen King both hit the portal.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Colandrea could be the bridge as redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry continues to develop.

Colandrea previously set freshman records at Virginia for completions (154), passing yards (1,958), and total offense (2,183).

The Florida native has appeared in 33 games and made 31 starts in his career. He's completed 627/983 passes for 7,542 yards with 49 touchdowns to 29 interceptions. Colandrea rushed 328 times for 1,151 yards and 12 more scores.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News