FSU football pass-rusher departs program after disappointing lone season

Florida State's last two transfer portal classes have not lived up to expectations. That's been a big reason the Seminoles are 7-17 since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

The coaching staff had high hopes for the 23 incoming transfers last year. Truly, roughly seven of those players could be considered successes for Florida State this fall, and four of those were offensive linemen.

Following a disappointing season, one veteran defender who transferred into Tallahassee is on the way out the door.

Florida State DE James Williams Departing After One Season With Program

On Friday evening, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams announced his decision to transfer after one season at Florida State. Williams was supposed to be one of the Seminoles' top transfers, considering his experience playing for defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

That never transpired as he wasn't able to make the pass-rushing impact that he did at Nebraska. Williams had aspirations to become an every-down defender, but was a net negative against the run and failed to capitalize on passing downs.

In 11 appearances and six starts, Williams totaled 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He was credited with 23 quarterback pressures but also missed 28.6% of his tackling attempts, per PFF.

Williams had outstanding pressure numbers at Nebraska in 2024, recording 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He was never able to find the same success at Florida State.

Knighton and Williams have a close relationship. Knighton recruited him to Nebraska out of JUCO and that bond was a big reason they stuck together with the Seminoles. It'll be interesting to see what path Williams takes.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound defensive end is expected to have at least one season of eligibility remaining, maybe more due to previous JUCO rulings.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

