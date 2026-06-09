Four-Star WR Turns Down FSU Football For Fellow ACC Program
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The Florida State Seminoles have found a little life on the recruiting trail, landing a trio of commitments over the last week and change.
At the same time, Florida State still has plenty of needs to address in #Tribe27, as there are holes to fill on both sides of the ball.
READ MORE: Florida State Flips Four-Star LB Jernard Albright From South Carolina In Unexpected Move
A growing concern is the Seminoles' lack of additions at wide receiver. Position coach Tim Harris Jr. proved his value last season and previously landed multiple blue-chip prospects, but the board is starting to run dry.
Four-Star WR Chooses Virginia Tech Over Florida State, Others
On Sunday, four-star wide receiver Cam Wade announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, choosing the Hokies over Florida State and Maryland.
Wade made his decision following an official visit to Virginia Tech. He was expected in Tallahassee next weekend, but that trip appears to be off the books.
The blue-chip prospect was one of Florida State's top targets at wide receiver. He picked up an offer from the Seminoles last September. Wade visited campus twice this offseason; once for a junior day in January and then a return trip where he viewed a spring practice in April.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 353 overall prospect, the No. 46 WR, and the No. 8 recruit in Virginia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Wade off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Sean Green, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett.
The Seminoles are likely going to need to expand their efforts as the list of targets is whittling down.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 48 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG