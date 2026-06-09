Four-Star WR Turns Down FSU Football For Fellow ACC Program

The Florida State Seminoles have found a little life on the recruiting trail, landing a trio of commitments over the last week and change.

At the same time, Florida State still has plenty of needs to address in #Tribe27, as there are holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

READ MORE: Florida State Flips Four-Star LB Jernard Albright From South Carolina In Unexpected Move

A growing concern is the Seminoles' lack of additions at wide receiver. Position coach Tim Harris Jr. proved his value last season and previously landed multiple blue-chip prospects, but the board is starting to run dry.

Four-Star WR Chooses Virginia Tech Over Florida State, Others

On Sunday, four-star wide receiver Cam Wade announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, choosing the Hokies over Florida State and Maryland.

Wade made his decision following an official visit to Virginia Tech. He was expected in Tallahassee next weekend, but that trip appears to be off the books.

The blue-chip prospect was one of Florida State's top targets at wide receiver. He picked up an offer from the Seminoles last September. Wade visited campus twice this offseason; once for a junior day in January and then a return trip where he viewed a spring practice in April.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 353 overall prospect, the No. 46 WR, and the No. 8 recruit in Virginia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Wade off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Sean Green, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett.

The Seminoles are likely going to need to expand their efforts as the list of targets is whittling down.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 48 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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