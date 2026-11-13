FSU Football Loses Four-Star Commitment As #Tribe27 Recruiting Slide Continues
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The Florida State Seminoles are still in the market for their next head coach after firing Mike Norvell less than two weeks ago.
The changes in Tallahassee have had plenty of ramifications on the recruiting trail.
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Multiple recruits have backed off their commitments to Florida State. The latest is four-star defensive back Za'Kari Johnson.
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson Decommits From Florida State
On Friday, Johnson decommitted from Florida State. He had been pledged to the Seminoles since July. The decision came shortly after he reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class over the summer.
Safeties coach Evan Cooper offered Johnson and was his primary recruiter. Cooper was fired alongside Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White at the beginning of the month.
Johnson has made numerous visits to other schools this fall, spending time at Texas A&M, Miami, and Auburn.
During his senior season at Miami Carol City High School, Johnson contributed on both sides of the ball. He totaled 14 tackles and an interception on defense, while adding 21 rushes for 90 yards and three touchdowns, along with 2 catches for 39 yards on offense.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 327 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 30 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With Johnson moving on, Florida State is down to 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class falls to No. 61 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG