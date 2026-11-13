FSU Football Loses Four-Star Commitment As #Tribe27 Recruiting Slide Continues

The Florida State Seminoles are still in the market for their next head coach after firing Mike Norvell less than two weeks ago.

The changes in Tallahassee have had plenty of ramifications on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

Multiple recruits have backed off their commitments to Florida State. The latest is four-star defensive back Za'Kari Johnson.

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson Decommits From Florida State

Carol City wide receiver Za'Kari Johnson (9) catches a pass against at West Boca cornerback Dacoby Wooten (12) on Aug. 14, 2026, in Boca Raton, FL. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday, Johnson decommitted from Florida State. He had been pledged to the Seminoles since July. The decision came shortly after he reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class over the summer.

Safeties coach Evan Cooper offered Johnson and was his primary recruiter. Cooper was fired alongside Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White at the beginning of the month.

Johnson has made numerous visits to other schools this fall, spending time at Texas A&M, Miami, and Auburn.

During his senior season at Miami Carol City High School, Johnson contributed on both sides of the ball. He totaled 14 tackles and an interception on defense, while adding 21 rushes for 90 yards and three touchdowns, along with 2 catches for 39 yards on offense.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 327 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 30 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Johnson moving on, Florida State is down to 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class falls to No. 61 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

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Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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