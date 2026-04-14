FSU Football Extends Offer to New Offensive Tackle Recruit

Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail haven't slowed down since the beginning of the year. Over the last four months, the Seminoles have extended a slew of new offers while positioning the board for an important summer.

There's still a lot of work to do as #Tribe27 is currently made up of just six commitments.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

To this point in the cycle, FSU has yet to add a pledge along the offensive line. The Seminoles have signed 11 recruits in the trenches from the high school or JUCO level in the last two classes.

However, Florida State's offensive tackle board is quite thin at the moment, and the coaching staff is expanding its list of options.

Florida State Offers Emerging Offensive Tackle

On Sunday afternoon, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to rising senior and 2027 offensive tackle Tristan Hardin Roberts.

Hardin Roberts referred to a conversation with Hand when revealing the news on social media.

Florida State is the second P4 program to join Hardin Roberts' recruitment alongside West Virginia. The Mountaineers offered him on Friday.

Other FBS programs such as USF, Memphis, Tulane, South Alabama, Charlotte, Georgia State, and UAB are pursuing Hardin Roberts.

Outside of football, Hardin Roberts competes in basketball and track at the prep level.

The next step for the Seminoles is getting Hardin Roberts to Tallahassee so the coaching staff can evaluate him in person.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle has yet to be ranked by 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 25 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok