FSU Football: Four-Star Offensive Lineman Changes Official Visit Date
One of the most important recruiting weekends of head coach Mike Norvell's tenure will kick off on Friday when nearly 20 high-profile prospects begin their official visits to Florida State. Ahead of the action, one recruit who was expected in Tallahassee has decided to push their visit back until the fall.
On Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover announced that he would no longer be taking his trip to the Seminoles to conclude June. In the process, Glover also decided to move up his commitment date, which was previously scheduled for July 1, to June 24.
READ MORE: Five-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits From USC Trojans After FSU Football Official Visit
That's probably not a good sign for Florida State in this recruitment with Glover coming off visits to Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The Bulldogs are the public favorite to land his pledge this summer but that doesn't mean it's over. The 'Noles would have an opportunity to get right back in it if they do end up hosting Glover for a visit this fall.
Most of Glover's playing time as a junior came at left tackle for Langston Hughes High School. He projects as an interior prospect at the college level. The Seminoles do have one offensive line recruit already committed in five-star Solomon Thomas.
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 285 overall prospect, the No. 16 IOL, and the No. 34 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State is pursuing multiple interior offensive linemen as the program previously brought in three-star Max Buchanan for a visit. Four-star Peyton Joseph is scheduled to be on campus this weekend.
READ MORE: FSU Football Achieves Top-10 Spot in ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok