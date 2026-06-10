FSU Football Loses Commitment From Talented Linebacker in 2027 Class

Recruiting comes in waves, and right now the Florida State Seminoles are riding high following some positive news on the trail. In recent days, Florida State landed four-star linebacker Jernard Albright, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star wide receiver Sean Green.

With that being said, the additions haven't come without hiccups.

READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commitment Sends Encouraging Recruiting Message

Florida State has suffered a decommitment leading up to the middle of June.

Four-Star LB Decommits From Florida State

Gregory Batson/Twitter

On Wednesday, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson announced he was backing off his pledge to the Seminoles and reopening his recruitment.

Batson had been pledged to Florida State since November. In recent months, linebackers coach John Papuchis moved on, and the Seminoles promoted Ernie Sims in his place.

The Seminoles hosted Batson for an official visit this past weekend. At the time, he reiterated that he was still open to other programs. Batson is expected to see Mississippi State in the near future.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Batson wrote. "I also want to thank the coaches, staff, and fans for believing in me throughout my recruiting process. After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Florida State University."

"This was not an easy decision, and I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the entire program. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open," Batson added. "Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on this journey."

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. I also want to thank the coaches, staff, and fans for believing in me throughout my recruiting process. After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Florida State… pic.twitter.com/gaHo3EdUNG — Gregory Batson Jr. (@GregoryBatsonJ1) June 10, 2026

During his junior season at Lee County High School, Batson has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in eight games.

The Georgia native had a notable season as a sophomore, recording 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 407 overall prospect, the No. 30 LB, and the No. 45 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State flipped four-star linebacker Jernard Albright from South Carolina on Sunday. The Seminoles will be looking to add more prospects around him. A few notable names to know include three-star Olrick Johnson III, three-star Trace Washington, three-star Deion Jackson, three-star Michael Griffin Jr., three-star Cam Pettijohn, and unranked recruit CJ Ohuabunwa.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Batson moving on, Florida State is down to nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class drops to No. 51 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.