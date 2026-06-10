FSU Football Loses Commitment From Talented Linebacker in 2027 Class
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Recruiting comes in waves, and right now the Florida State Seminoles are riding high following some positive news on the trail. In recent days, Florida State landed four-star linebacker Jernard Albright, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star wide receiver Sean Green.
With that being said, the additions haven't come without hiccups.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commitment Sends Encouraging Recruiting Message
Florida State has suffered a decommitment leading up to the middle of June.
Four-Star LB Decommits From Florida State
On Wednesday, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson announced he was backing off his pledge to the Seminoles and reopening his recruitment.
Batson had been pledged to Florida State since November. In recent months, linebackers coach John Papuchis moved on, and the Seminoles promoted Ernie Sims in his place.
The Seminoles hosted Batson for an official visit this past weekend. At the time, he reiterated that he was still open to other programs. Batson is expected to see Mississippi State in the near future.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Batson wrote. "I also want to thank the coaches, staff, and fans for believing in me throughout my recruiting process. After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Florida State University."
"This was not an easy decision, and I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the entire program. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open," Batson added. "Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on this journey."
During his junior season at Lee County High School, Batson has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in eight games.
The Georgia native had a notable season as a sophomore, recording 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 407 overall prospect, the No. 30 LB, and the No. 45 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State flipped four-star linebacker Jernard Albright from South Carolina on Sunday. The Seminoles will be looking to add more prospects around him. A few notable names to know include three-star Olrick Johnson III, three-star Trace Washington, three-star Deion Jackson, three-star Michael Griffin Jr., three-star Cam Pettijohn, and unranked recruit CJ Ohuabunwa.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With Batson moving on, Florida State is down to nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class drops to No. 51 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG