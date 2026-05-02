FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

The Florida State Seminoles have lost another quarterback target from #Tribe27 on Friday after a considerable push from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The losses have seemingly piled up in recent weeks as four-star quarterback prospects Israel Abrams (Miami), Jake Nawrot (Kentucky), and Andre Adams (Colorado) each chose other programs shortly after visiting campus.

After reclassifying into the Class of 2027, consensus four-star prospect Wonderful Monds IV landed on nearly every Power Four team's radar, receiving multiple offers from programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida State, and Michigan.

Notre Dame Lands Monds IV Following Mid-April Visit

Wonderful Monds IV | X.com

Monds IV, a 6'3'', 230-pound signal caller out of Vero Beach, Florida, ultimately decided to take his talents to South Bend and announced his commitment to Notre Dame, just shy of two weeks after taking an unofficial visit with the Irish mid-April.

Monds IV has been trending away from Florida State, but not without due diligence. He's been on campus multiple times, visiting for Junior Day in January and returning in March for an unofficial visit. During that time, he connected with head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker.

Monds IV missed most of his sophomore season due to injury, but still appeared in five games, completing 45 of 63 passes for 691 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Vero Beach High School fell just short in its pursuit of a state championship last season.

Losing a top recruit, regarded as the No. 20 quarterback prospect in his class, only underscores a trend in prep-level recruiting for FSU over recent years. Behind closed-door conversations between programs are not widely reported, but they could signal a shift in perspective for young quarterback prospects.

There was a heated competition between current redshirt freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry and Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels this past spring, with Daniels ultimately winning the job.

For high school quarterbacks evaluating their options, Florida State’s recent history under Mike Norvell naturally comes into focus, as the program has yet to start a quarterback it signed out of the prep ranks in meaningful game time. The lone exception came in 2023 when Brock Glenn stepped in following Jordan Travis’ injury and 2024 when Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek split time after DJ Uiagalelei went down.

The Seminoles have Sperry, Daniels, Dean DeNobile, Jaden O'Neal, and Malachi Marshall on the roster, and all but Daniels and DeNobile will have eligibility remaining in 2027.

Florida State holds the No. 34 recruiting class for 2027 with six commits, most of them on the defensive side of the ball.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

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