FSU Football Offers To Rising Sunshine State Athlete

Florida State's coaching staff is gearing up for the beginning of the preseason, but the wheel never stops turning.

No matter the time of year or day of the week, the recruiting trail is always spinning. It's a constant burner that you can never ignore for too long.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

At this stage, Florida State has filled out the majority of its #Tribe27 class. Obviously, the Seminoles will need to retain their current commitments, but they can also start evaluating future prospects and putting out offers.

Florida State Offers Athlete From Sunshine State

Earlier this month, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to four-star athlete and rising junior, Kahlil Gabaud, a member of the 2028 class.

Gabaud has watched his recruitment grow quickly since picking up his first offer from Pittsburgh in January. Since then, programs such as Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Illinois, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Missouri, Syracuse, SMU, and Louisville, along with the Seminoles, have followed suit.

So far, Gabaud has yet to visit Florida State. The Seminoles need to change that, with the talented athlete spending his prep career just a few hours away.

Gabaud will likely play in the defensive backfield at the college level.

During his sophomore season at Cardinal Newman High School, Gabaud totaled 51 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections, and 6 interceptions.

Gabaud picked off a pass in six different games, including a stretch of three consecutive outings with an interception late in the campaign. He earned first-team All-State honors.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 291 overall prospect, the No. 15 ATH, and the No. 41 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to On3.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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