FSU Football Offers To Rising Sunshine State Athlete
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Florida State's coaching staff is gearing up for the beginning of the preseason, but the wheel never stops turning.
No matter the time of year or day of the week, the recruiting trail is always spinning. It's a constant burner that you can never ignore for too long.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season
At this stage, Florida State has filled out the majority of its #Tribe27 class. Obviously, the Seminoles will need to retain their current commitments, but they can also start evaluating future prospects and putting out offers.
Florida State Offers Athlete From Sunshine State
Earlier this month, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to four-star athlete and rising junior, Kahlil Gabaud, a member of the 2028 class.
Gabaud has watched his recruitment grow quickly since picking up his first offer from Pittsburgh in January. Since then, programs such as Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Illinois, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Missouri, Syracuse, SMU, and Louisville, along with the Seminoles, have followed suit.
So far, Gabaud has yet to visit Florida State. The Seminoles need to change that, with the talented athlete spending his prep career just a few hours away.
Gabaud will likely play in the defensive backfield at the college level.
During his sophomore season at Cardinal Newman High School, Gabaud totaled 51 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections, and 6 interceptions.
Gabaud picked off a pass in six different games, including a stretch of three consecutive outings with an interception late in the campaign. He earned first-team All-State honors.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 291 overall prospect, the No. 15 ATH, and the No. 41 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to On3.
Information On Florida State's 2028 Class
Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?
Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn
Three-Star DB Chayse Brown
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG