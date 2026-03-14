FSU Football Offers Son of Defensive Coordinator Tony White

The Florida State Seminoles only have six assistant coaches returning for the 2026 season who have been in their current roles for at least one year.

That includes defensive coordinator Tony White, who enters his second season leading Florida State's defense. Last fall, the Seminoles ranked No. 28 in total defense (328.8 yards allowed per game) and No. 42 in scoring defense (22.0 points allowed per game).

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With so much uncertainty surrounding the program in 2025, White was on the shortlist of potential candidates at UCLA, and there was speculation he would move on from Florida State. Instead, the 46-year-old is back in Tallahassee to work with a unit that is replacing most of its two-deep.

One of the Seminoles' most recent offers is to White's younger son.

FSU Offers Son Of DC Tony White

Earlier this week, Florida State became the latest program to offer 2029 athlete Anthony White III. UCF and San Diego State previously joined his recruitment.

White III spent his freshman campaign at Maclay High School. He put together an impressive season, rushing 141 times for 830 yards and six touchdowns. White III added 23 catches for 251 yards and another score. He recorded four tackles on defense.

It's still early, so White III's position at the college level is yet to be determined. However, his prowess as a rusher can't be overlooked. White rushed for 100+ yards in four games and scored on the ground in his first five outings of the year. He compiled a season-high 11 rushes for 154 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 victory against FAMU DRS on September 26.

White III is obviously extremely familiar with what Florida State offers, and he's spent plenty of time around the program. Safeties coach Evan Cooper extended the scholarship.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound athlete has yet to be ranked in the 2029 class by 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2029 Class

Florida State hasn't added a commitment to #Tribe29 yet.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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