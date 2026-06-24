FSU Football Pursuing Pass Rusher With NFL, SEC Bloodlines

The Florida State Seminoles are still in evaluation-mode across the #Tribe27 class, especially at defensive end and along the offensive line.

Florida State does hold two verbal commitments off the edge after securing four-star Anthony Cavallaro and three-star Jaxon Holly. With that being said, the Seminoles want to add at least one more recruit to the mix.

READ MORE: FSU Football Adds 117-Tackle LB To #Tribe27 Class

As of now, it looks like Florida State is exploring the possibility of bringing in a developmental prospect with a high ceiling that the staff can build up in the coming years.

Florida State Offers Pass-Rusher With One Brother In NFL and Another In The SEC

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Seminoles welcomed a number of recruits to campus over the weekend. Not just for official visits, but also for Florida State's final Elite camp of the summer.

While the majority of competitors were members of future classes, FSU did have a couple of rising seniors in the building that the coaching staff was monitoring closely.

Following the workout, EDGE's coach Nick Williams extended an offer to 2027 defensive end Princeton Umanmielen. The rising senior hasn't risen to national prominence just yet.

Umanmielen reports offers from Ole Miss, UTSA, and Texas State. However, he's also got a familiar last name and a pair of brothers who have previously captured the spotlight.

After an amazing camp @FSUFootball I am blessed to receive an offer from Florida state #gonoles #AGTG 🍢🍢 pic.twitter.com/p5dQSOCpWt — Princeton Umanmielen🇳🇬 (@Pr1nceton_) June 21, 2026

His older brothers, Princely Umanmielen and Princewill Umanmielen, are well-known on the national radar. Princely played at Florida and Ole Miss before being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2025. Meanwhile, Princewill began his college career at Nebraska, spent a season at Ole Miss, and followed Lane Kiffin to LSU.

While Princeton is the youngest brother and still has a long way to go in his development, he's got people around him who have been through this before. His family can help keep him on the right path.

Umanmielen converted from wide receiver to defensive end not too long ago. Though his full stats from last season aren't known, he did have an impressive individual performance against Round Rock Westwood High School. Umanmielen put up 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 3 quarterback hurries.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-rusher is not ranked in the 2027 class as of now.

The Seminoles remain in the hunt for three-star defensive end Stevan Thornton III, who officially visited over the weekend.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its #Tribe27 class, which ranks No. 57 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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