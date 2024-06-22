FSU Football Quarterback Commit Named To Elite 11 After Finals In Los Angeles
The Elite 11 Finals are the ultimate litmus test for high school quarterbacks as they showcase their talents against other highly-regarded peers. The annual event was held earlier this week in Los Angeles and Florida State was represented for the fourth consecutive year by three-star pledge Tramell Jones Jr.
Coming into the competition, Jones Jr. was already arguably underrated after his work on the 7-on-7 circuit this offseason. He only further proved that he's deserving of a bump after a consistent showing over three days at the finals.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee
In fact, Jones Jr. ended up being one of 12 prospects who were named to the Elite 11 at the conclusion of the action. He joined a prestigious group that included Keelon Russell (Alabama), Bryce Baker (North Carolina), Deuce Knight (Notre Dame), KJ Lacey, Julian Lewis (USC), Husan Longstreet (Texas A&M), Luke Nickel (Miami), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Kevin Sperry (Oklahoma), Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State), and Malik Washington. Russell was named as the overall MVP of the event.
This is a noteworthy honor for Jones Jr. ahead of his senior season. He was ranked in the top-10 of overall performers by 247Sports (No. 6) and On3 (No. 9). Jones Jr. came out with a strong performance on the opening day of the finals and continued that into the pro day portion. He rounded out his performance by being on target for 15 of his 18 passing attempts in 7-on-7, resulting in three touchdowns to two interceptions.
Ranked the No. 287 overall prospect and the No. 24 quarterback in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, don't be shocked if Jones Jr. finds himself as a riser in the next rankings update. It's clear that he belongs in the upper-echelon of prospects at his position in this class.
Jones Jr. has been committed to the Seminoles for over a year after making his decision last March. With that being said, the rival Florida Gators remain in pursuit and are trying to pull off a flip. Jones Jr. is currently in Tallahassee for his official visit as Florida State tries to shut things down.
In his three years with Mandarin High School, Jones Jr. has steadily improved each season. In total, he's completed 432/739 passes (58.5%) for 6,758 yards with 70 touchdowns to 21 interceptions while rushing 55 times for 348 yards and two more scores. Jones Jr. led his team to an appearance in the state championship game after compiling 3,195 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as a junior.
READ MORE: FSU Football Achieves Top-10 Spot in ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok