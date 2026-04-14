FSU Football Recruiting: Trending DB Target Sets Official Visit

Florida State's recruiting in the defensive backfield in #Tribe27 has been productive up to this point. The Seminoles hold three pledges in the back end of the defense, including four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback Dayon Cooper.

Williams is considered FSU's top addition in the class at this stage.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

Moving forward, safeties coach Evan Cooper and cornerbacks coach Blue Adams will be looking to build around the nucleus they've already established.

That hinges on an important summer in Tallahassee.

Three-Star DB Target Sets Up Official Visit To Florida State

Over the weekend, three-star defensive back Brandon Leavell became the latest prospect to publicly announce his intentions to officially visit Florida State. Leavell will make his return to campus from June 12-14.

Leavell was recently in town on April 2 to view one of the Seminoles' spring practices and meet with the coaching staff. FSU is in a good spot going into his next trip.

Other programs to watch include North Carolina State and Purdue. Leavell will officially visit both schools ahead of Florida State. He's also taken two recent visits to Tennessee.

During his junior season at Goodpasture Christian School, Leavell contributed on both sides of the ball. He caught 35 passes for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense while adding four interceptions on defense. Leavell was an all-region first-team selection.

The 6-foot-0.5, 165-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 539 overall prospect, the No. 37 ATH, and the No. 26 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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