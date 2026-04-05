FSU Football Takes Hit In Trenches As Key Target Heads To SEC

Florida State's offensive line appears to be in good hands, literally.

It didn't take long for Herb Hand to reinvigorate the unit upon his arrival in Tallahassee. Despite working with five new starters, Hand helped produce one of the top offenses in the country.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Lands Dynamic Two-Way Athlete DaYon Cooper

The Seminoles will have to do it again in 2026, but if there's anyone up for the challenge, it's Hand. The veteran offensive line coach has produced over and over again throughout his long career.

Recruiting in the trenches is basically a crapshoot. It's a position that is much harder to evaluate, as the majority of prospects are at the very early stages of their physical development. Things normally change rapidly as these young recruits make their way to college campuses, progressing quickly with the resources at their disposal.

Florida State likes some of the younger offensive linemen on its roster. For instance, redshirt freshman Chavez Thompson has a legitimate chance to start at center. Either way, it's important to have as much talent around as possible.

The Seminoles will have to shuffle their offensive tackle board after recently missing out on an important target.

Thee-Star OT Abram Eisenhower Commits To Georgia Over Florida State

Abram Eisenhower/Twitte

On Saturday evening, three-star offensive tackle Abram Eisenhower announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida State.

The Seminoles had been pursuing Eisenhower for nearly a year, extending him a scholarship after his performance at a summer camp in June of 2025. He made it for the Miami game last fall and was on campus twice this offseason. Eisenhower attended one of FSU's junior days in January and recently returned to view a spring practice.

Regardless, Eisenhower will stay in the Peach State to suit up for the Bulldogs. Don't be surprised if Florida State stays in contact for a potential flip during the Early Signing Period.

It's unclear if Eisenhower plans to take his official visit to FSU, which is currently scheduled for June 12-14.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 535 overall prospect, the No. 47 OT, and the No. 62 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

The Seminoles need to expand their options at offensive tackle. As of now, Florida State isn't in the running for many premium recruits at the position, which is beginning to grow into somewhat of a concern.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 18 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

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