FSU Football Takes Hit In Trenches As Key Target Heads To SEC
In this story:
Florida State's offensive line appears to be in good hands, literally.
It didn't take long for Herb Hand to reinvigorate the unit upon his arrival in Tallahassee. Despite working with five new starters, Hand helped produce one of the top offenses in the country.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Lands Dynamic Two-Way Athlete DaYon Cooper
The Seminoles will have to do it again in 2026, but if there's anyone up for the challenge, it's Hand. The veteran offensive line coach has produced over and over again throughout his long career.
Recruiting in the trenches is basically a crapshoot. It's a position that is much harder to evaluate, as the majority of prospects are at the very early stages of their physical development. Things normally change rapidly as these young recruits make their way to college campuses, progressing quickly with the resources at their disposal.
Florida State likes some of the younger offensive linemen on its roster. For instance, redshirt freshman Chavez Thompson has a legitimate chance to start at center. Either way, it's important to have as much talent around as possible.
The Seminoles will have to shuffle their offensive tackle board after recently missing out on an important target.
Thee-Star OT Abram Eisenhower Commits To Georgia Over Florida State
On Saturday evening, three-star offensive tackle Abram Eisenhower announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida State.
The Seminoles had been pursuing Eisenhower for nearly a year, extending him a scholarship after his performance at a summer camp in June of 2025. He made it for the Miami game last fall and was on campus twice this offseason. Eisenhower attended one of FSU's junior days in January and recently returned to view a spring practice.
Regardless, Eisenhower will stay in the Peach State to suit up for the Bulldogs. Don't be surprised if Florida State stays in contact for a potential flip during the Early Signing Period.
It's unclear if Eisenhower plans to take his official visit to FSU, which is currently scheduled for June 12-14.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 535 overall prospect, the No. 47 OT, and the No. 62 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
The Seminoles need to expand their options at offensive tackle. As of now, Florida State isn't in the running for many premium recruits at the position, which is beginning to grow into somewhat of a concern.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 18 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG