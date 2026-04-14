FSU Football Secures Official Visit From Offensive Tackle Target

Florida State is barely hanging on in the top 25 of the recruiting rankings. As other teams around the country have started to build their classes this spring, the Seminoles have only landed one commitment since the beginning of February.

That's a trend the coaching staff would like to change with official visits on the horizon. FSU will be bringing in a bunch of prospects this summer, which could lead to a swift expansion for #Tribe27.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

The Seminoles performed admirably in the trenches during offensive line coach Herb Hand's first season with the program. While the development is promising, Florida State will need to continue to get quality prospects in the building.

FSU is trending in the right direction for an offensive tackle out of the Peach State.

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

Florida State expanded its offensive tackle board in late March, extending a scholarship to three-star Jacob Burns. The move was necessary as the Seminoles don't have a deep list of options at the position.

Despite not hosting Burns this spring, the program will get him to Tallahassee in about two months.

Burns has locked in an official visit to Florida State from June 12-14.

The Georgia native will see Georgia Tech before his trip to FSU. Burns holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia, and Tennessee, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 661 overall prospect, the No. 59 OT, and the No. 76 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

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