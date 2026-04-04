FSU Football Suffers Setback in Quarterback Recruiting Efforts

The Florida State Seminoles remain in pursuit of a quarterback to lead #Tribe27.

Throughout the offseason, the Seminoles and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker have built a strong board that includes names such as four-star Israel Abrams, four-star Jake Nawrot, four-star Andre Adams, and four-star Wonderful Monds IV.

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State QB Signs With Professional Football Team

With that being said, Florida State isn't the only program in pursuit of these top prospects, and the Seminoles realistically won't win every battle.

That doesn't lessen the sting of losing a coveted target to a rival school.

Four-Star QB Israel Abrams Chooses Miami Over Florida State

Israel Abrams/Twitte

On Friday, Abrams revealed his commitment live on the Pat McAfee Show. Abrams pledged to Miami over Florida State, Auburn, Kentucky, and Purdue.

The Seminoles appeared to be in a good position for Abrams coming out of his unofficial visit in late March. However, the Hurricanes sealed the deal during a trip a few days ago.

Last season, Abrams was named the MaxPreps Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. He completed 233/340 passes for 4,072 yards with 40 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding 82 rushes for 224 yards and ten more scores.

Abrams threw for 250+ yards in eight of his 14 appearances, including a season-high 23/33 passing for 600 yards with four touchdowns to zero turnovers in a 55-54 victory against Carmel High School on October 3.

He led Montini Catholic High School to a 14-0 record and state championship.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 44 overall prospect, the No. 3 QB, and the No. 2 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State recently hosted Nawrot, Adams, and Monds IV as the quarterback battle rages on.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 23 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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