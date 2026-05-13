Top-100 Prospect Sets Decision With FSU Football Looking For Recruiting Win

The Florida State Seminoles need something good to happen.

There hasn't been much positive news floating around in Tallahassee lately. For the most part, it was a quiet spring for the Seminoles.

READ MORE: FSU Football Takes Unexpected Recruiting Hit As Four-Star WR Cancels Official Visit

Florida State has dropped out of the top 40 of the recruiting class rankings, netting just one commitment since the beginning of February. The needs are piling up at various positions.

However, a recruiting win could be waiting just around the corner.

Four-Star OL Jatori Williams Committing This Month

Jatori Williams/Twitter

According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams is closing in on a decision.

The top-100 prospect plans to announce his commitment on May 22. Five schools remain in contention to land one of the most highly-regarded offensive linemen in the 2027 class; Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky.

Williams revealed his top-5 last month, but he's replaced Georgia with Alabama going into his announcement.

Top247 OL Jatori Williams tells me he is set to announce his commitment on May 22.



The finalists are Georgia, Miami, Kentucky, Florida State, Alabama, and Auburn.



He is the No. 92 overall player in the country: https://t.co/xS9yS4dpDa



— @JatoriWilliams —@247Sports pic.twitter.com/INcqndrJaP — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 13, 2026

Florida State has remained in the hunt for over a year, with offensive line coach Herb Hand leading the charge for Williams. He's been a frequent visitor to campus, including a pair of trips in March and April.

The Seminoles are hoping their longstanding relationships will pay off in the form of a much-needed recruiting victory. That much is to be determined, as Miami is working with plenty of momentum, and Alabama is rising up quickly late in this recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 6 IOL, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 42 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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