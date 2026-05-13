Top-100 Prospect Sets Decision With FSU Football Looking For Recruiting Win
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The Florida State Seminoles need something good to happen.
There hasn't been much positive news floating around in Tallahassee lately. For the most part, it was a quiet spring for the Seminoles.
READ MORE: FSU Football Takes Unexpected Recruiting Hit As Four-Star WR Cancels Official Visit
Florida State has dropped out of the top 40 of the recruiting class rankings, netting just one commitment since the beginning of February. The needs are piling up at various positions.
However, a recruiting win could be waiting just around the corner.
Four-Star OL Jatori Williams Committing This Month
According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams is closing in on a decision.
The top-100 prospect plans to announce his commitment on May 22. Five schools remain in contention to land one of the most highly-regarded offensive linemen in the 2027 class; Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky.
Williams revealed his top-5 last month, but he's replaced Georgia with Alabama going into his announcement.
Florida State has remained in the hunt for over a year, with offensive line coach Herb Hand leading the charge for Williams. He's been a frequent visitor to campus, including a pair of trips in March and April.
The Seminoles are hoping their longstanding relationships will pay off in the form of a much-needed recruiting victory. That much is to be determined, as Miami is working with plenty of momentum, and Alabama is rising up quickly late in this recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 6 IOL, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 42 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG