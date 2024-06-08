FSU Football Unveils New Turquoise Uniform Combo During Important Recruiting Weekend
Florida State football running back Kam Davis shared a video of potential 2025 RB recruit Ousmane Kromah donning an all-turquoise uniform set with a white helmet and garnet cleats. FSU fans have not seen a top-and-bottom turquoise combination, making this a big deal for the football team to give to a recruit to premiere to the country.
Kam Davis implored #NoleNation to “Bring him home!!!” on social media.
Later Friday night, five-star defensive end Zion Grady released a photo of him wearing the all-turqoise combination alongside head coach Mike Norvell.
Florida State has sold the turquoise jersey for almost 9 months and the public saw the team-issued tops in late February.
FSU fans are used to seeing the Seminoles in this hue on the hardwood and even witnessed the football staff wear the color during the Duke game in October of 2023.
Contests in which FSU wears the turquoise – also known as “Seminole Heritage” games – are a tribute to the university’s “long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.”
However, turquoise has never been worn in-game on the gridiron by the ’Noles, unless you include the spring showcase in which players wearing “non-contact” jerseys donned the turquoise.
As for Ousmane Kromah, the Leesburg, Georgia standout is a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and has received offers from the likes of Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and others. The recruiting outlet has marked Kromah as the No. 160 player nationally, the No. 8 running back, and the No. 23 recruit in Georgia.
After visiting Tallahassee this weekend, he is expected to officially visit Knoxville and Athens on June 14 and June 21, respectively.
Grady is regarded as a top-100 recruit, the No. 6 EDGE, and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama. Following his official visit to Florida State, he'll head to Auburn and Ohio State.
