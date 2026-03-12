Major Recruiting Target Preparing for Return Visit to Florida State

Florida State's wide receiver room is one of the bright spots on offense, headlined by senior Duce Robinson and redshirt sophomore Micahi Danzy.

There is also some serious potential across the unit with the Seminoles signing players such as sophomore Jayvan Boggs, redshirt freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey, true freshman Devin Carter, true freshman Efrem White, and true freshman Jayvan Boggs over the last two cycles.

That corresponds with the arrival of wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., who joined Florida State after the 2024 campaign. Harris Jr. has since added offensive coordinator duties with Gus Malzahn electing to retire.

Harris Jr. is one of the proven recruiters on the coaching staff, and he'll have a chance to continue building his resume depending on how #Tribe27 unfolds.

Top WR Target Visiting FSU Football This Week

According to his social media, four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins is planning to unofficially visit Florida State on Friday. That will coincide with the Seminoles' first practice in pads this spring.

Watkins has already scheduled an official visit to Tallahassee that will take place June 12-14. He's also expected to check out Louisville this summer.

The Georgia native has been a familiar face at Florida State over the last year, including a junior day trip in January.

Watkins is one of Florida State's top targets at wide receiver. He's also a local product and a former teammate of FSU true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks.

During his junior season at Thomas County Central, Watkins was a starter on a team that went 15-0 and won a state title. He caught 55 passes for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Watkins was previously committed to Nebraska but reopened his recruitment in December. He's held an offer from Florida State for nearly a year, so Harris Jr. and head coach Mike Norvell are more than familiar with what Watkins brings to the table.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 226 overall prospect, the No. 29 WR, and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

