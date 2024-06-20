Three-Star Edge Sets Commitment Date After Wrapping Up FSU Football Official Visit
Florida State could be closing in on its first commitment since January. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge in over 150 days but might begin building momentum on the trail in the coming days.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted four official visitors during the middle of the week. Coming out of the trip, three-star defensive end Nicolas Clayton has decided he's seen enough over the last month to schedule an imminent commitment. According to his social media, Clayton will reveal his decision at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.
READ MORE: Five-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits From USC Trojans After FSU Football Official Visit
The Seminoles got the last chance to make an impression on Clayton with about 48 hours remaining until he goes public with his choice. FSU recently joined his recruitment in May. He also visited UCF, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Tulane throughout June.
Clayton is a prospect who has begun to trend this offseason, picking up interest from numerous P4 programs. He's coming off a breakout junior season where he totaled 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Clayton also participates in track and field where he recorded a 40-2 in the trimple jump and an 18-9.25 in the long jump.
The Florida native is a developmental recruit who will need to continue to add size while maintaining his explosiveness at the college level. The Seminoles have had success with similar players over the years, including Patrick Payton. The redshirt junior has put on nearly 50 pounds (205 to 254) since high school and enters 2024 as one of the top defensive ends in the ACC.
The 6-foot-4.5, 205-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 974 overall prospect, the No. 70 EDGE, and the No. 124 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: FSU Football Achieves Top-10 Spot in ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok