Florida State Loses DB Commitment As SEC Program Pushes

The Florida State Seminoles are seeing #Tribe27 grow in the early stages of the summer. Over the last two weeks, Florida State has added a handful of blue-chip prospects to the class.

Not everything has been positive for the Seminoles. Multiple recruits have decommitted from Florida State since the end of May, including four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams and four-star linebacker Gregory Batson.

READ MORE: Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27

The coaching staff is dealing with another blow as they try to keep the momentum going on the recruiting trail.

Three-Star DB Decommits From Florida State

DaYon Cooper/Twitter

On Sunday, three-star athlete DaYon Cooper announced a major change in his recruitment. Coming off an official visit to Tennessee, Cooper has decided to decommit from Florida State.

The Volunteers are trending to land Cooper in the near future.

The rising senior initially pledged to the Seminoles on April 1 during his first visit to campus, choosing the program over the Volunteers, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Louisville, and Wake Forest. He was offered by Florida State in February.

Cooper is obviously from Tennessee and will be staying closer to home with this move. However, the deciding factor in the switch appears to be simple. The Volunteers are pursuing Cooper as a wide receiver, while the Seminoles projected him as a cornerback

In the end, it seems like Cooper preferred to play on the offensive side of the ball at the college level.

That's not necessarily much of a surprise, considering his success as a junior. Last season, Cooper helped guide South Pittsburgh High School to a state championship. He totaled 1,252 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award honors.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 516 overall prospect, the No. 32 ATH, and the No. 22 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Three-star safety Jemari Foreman is now the lone defensive back remaining in the class. Foreman is being heavily pursued by Louisville.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Cooper moving on, Florida State is down to nine verbal commitments in #Tribe27.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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