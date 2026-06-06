Top Safety Target Picks Florida Gators Instead Of Florida State

Just a week ago, the defensive backfield appeared to be the most stable position group in #Tribe27.

Things change swiftly on the recruiting trail as Florida State's top commitment and four-star safety, Mekhi Williams, reopened his recruitment and pledged to Wisconsin. Plus, three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper is being pursued as a wide receiver by a handful of other programs, and that battle is far from over.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

Suddenly, the Seminoles are in danger of having to rebuild their secondary in the class. The board is thinning down swiftly.

Three-Star DB Commits To Florida Gators Over Florida State

On Friday, three-star safety Kamarion Johnson revealed his commitment to Florida, choosing the Gators over Florida State and Cincinnati.

Johnson was one of the top uncommitted safeties on the Seminoles' board. He was expected to officially visit Florida State later this month, but pledged to the Gators while in Gainesville.

Florida is ascending on the trail under new head coach Jon Sumrall, sitting at No. 4 in the country. FSU has only added four commitments since the beginning of the year.

The Seminoles just extended a scholarship offer to Johnson in April. The rising senior was previously committed to North Carolina State.

During his junior season at Clinch County high School, Johnson made plays in all three phases of the game. He totaled 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense.

Johnson caught 38 passes for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also had success as a returner, bringing back two punts for scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Johnson off the board, Florida State's targets at safety include four-star Ta'Shawn Poole, four-star Jernard Albright, and four-star Joshua Vilmael.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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