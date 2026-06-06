Top Safety Target Picks Florida Gators Instead Of Florida State
In this story:
Just a week ago, the defensive backfield appeared to be the most stable position group in #Tribe27.
Things change swiftly on the recruiting trail as Florida State's top commitment and four-star safety, Mekhi Williams, reopened his recruitment and pledged to Wisconsin. Plus, three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper is being pursued as a wide receiver by a handful of other programs, and that battle is far from over.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade
Suddenly, the Seminoles are in danger of having to rebuild their secondary in the class. The board is thinning down swiftly.
Three-Star DB Commits To Florida Gators Over Florida State
On Friday, three-star safety Kamarion Johnson revealed his commitment to Florida, choosing the Gators over Florida State and Cincinnati.
Johnson was one of the top uncommitted safeties on the Seminoles' board. He was expected to officially visit Florida State later this month, but pledged to the Gators while in Gainesville.
Florida is ascending on the trail under new head coach Jon Sumrall, sitting at No. 4 in the country. FSU has only added four commitments since the beginning of the year.
The Seminoles just extended a scholarship offer to Johnson in April. The rising senior was previously committed to North Carolina State.
During his junior season at Clinch County high School, Johnson made plays in all three phases of the game. He totaled 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense.
Johnson caught 38 passes for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also had success as a returner, bringing back two punts for scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Johnson off the board, Florida State's targets at safety include four-star Ta'Shawn Poole, four-star Jernard Albright, and four-star Joshua Vilmael.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG