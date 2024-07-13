WATCH LIVE: Top-100 Wide Receiver Announces Decision Between FSU Football, USC Trojans, And Texas Longhorns
Florida State will soon learn whether it's going to land a commitment from one of the program's top targets in the 2025 class. Four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon will be revealing his decision on Saturday afternoon.
Going into the announcement, McCutcheon is focused on the Seminoles, USC, Texas, Ohio State, and SMU. Florida State has been recruiting the blue-chip prospect for over a year after extending him a scholarship in May of 2023. He's been in Tallahassee twice this year after taking an unofficial visit in April before returning for his official visit in late June.
The Seminoles were actually the final team to host McCutcheon for a visit during his round of summer trips. He also saw the Trojans, Longhorns, Buckeyes, and Mustangs over the last few weeks.
McCutcheon is coming off a junior season at Lovejoy High School where he caught 94 passes for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for scores. He also runs track and field where he's posted personal bests of 11.54 in the 100-meter and 22.57 in the 200-meter.
The Seminoles hold one wide receiver pledge in the 2025 class after adding four-star CJ Wiley a few weeks ago. Outside of McCutcheon, the program is pursuing programs such as five-star Kaliq Lockett, four-star Vernell Brown, four-star Koby Howard, four-star Malik Clark, and four-star Dallas Wilson (Oregon).
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 93 overall prospect, the No. 14 WR, and the No. 18 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 24 in the country.
View McCutcheon's announcement LIVE on Rivals's YouTube channel. He's expected to make his decision around 1:00 p.m. EST or shortly after. CLICK HERE TO WATCH! Or hang around below.
