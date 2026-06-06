Wide Receiver Target Chooses Big Ten Program Over FSU Football

The Florida State Seminoles are in a tough spot on the recruiting trail as the board of targets continues to thin out.

At this time, #Tribe27 has major needs at multiple positions, and the class recently lost its top commitment with four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams defecting to Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

Florida State has yet to add a wide receiver into the fold, and that pursuit continues following a decent decision that didn't go in the Seminoles' favor.

Three-Star WR Picks Rutgers Over Florida State, Others

Earlier this week, three-star wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa announced his commitment to Rutgers over Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Michigan State. The rising senior pledged to the Scarlet Knights following an official visit.

Mugerwa was scheduled to be in Tallahassee later this month, but that trip appears to be off the table. He just picked up a scholarship from Florida State in late March, the same day he made it to campus to view a spring practice.

Rutgers lands commitment from western PA WR @ArnoldMugerwa, who was a priority target for the Scarlet Knights. He shared his thoughts on the decision.(FREE) https://t.co/UogJQQH0Wn pic.twitter.com/0FWusRRSOn — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) June 4, 2026

During his junior season at Richland High School, Mugerwa caught 54 passes for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 36 tackles and two interceptions on defense, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Mugerwa also returned a punt for a score.

Mugerwa had three games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-7 victory against Forest Hills High School.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 503 overall prospect, the No. 64 WR, and the No. 15 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Mugerwa off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Sean Green, three-star Cam Wade, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star QB Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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