FSU Football Adds Top Kicker Prospect To #Tribe27 Class
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The Florida State Seminoles have a long history of success on special teams, especially at kicker and punter.
While that wasn't necessarily the case a year ago, the Seminoles are confident that an offseason overhaul will get the unit back on track. Florida State brought in Adam Scheier as its new special teams coordinator and secured fresh faces at kicker, punter, and long snapper.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Roster Reveals Weight Gains And Losses
It's worth mentioning that FSU's projected starting kicker, Gabe Panikowski, is a redshirt senior. That means the Seminoles will be in the market for a new starter when 2027 rolls around.
Though it's probably too early to start thinking about a kicking battle a year from now, the Seminoles are giving themselves options.
Top Kicker Commits To Florida State
On Tuesday, kicker Vance Fones announced his commitment to Florida State.
"100% committed! I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to play football at Florida State University," Fones wrote on social media. "I want to thank God for faithfully guiding me every step of this journey and for blessing me with this incredible opportunity. I also want to thank my family for their endless love and unwavering support throughout the recruiting process."
"To all my coaches, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me develop every step of the way," Fones added. "Lastly, thank you to [Adam Scheier] and [Jake Flaherty] for believing in me with this opportunity."
Standing at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Fones is regarded as a five-star prospect by Kohl's Kicking. The service ranks him as the No. 21 overall kicker and the No. 3 kicker in Florida.
During his junior season at The First Academy, Fones made 2/2 field goal attempts and 28/29 extra-point attempts, along with recording 36 touchbacks on 46 kickoffs.
Fones impressed Scheier and FSU's staff during a workout on June 14. According to his social media, he made 11/12 field goals and had three touchbacks on three kickoff attempts during the camp.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Fones, Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 59 to No. 53 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have At Kicker For The 2026 Season?
Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior
Conor McAneney, Sophomore
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG