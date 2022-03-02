2022 Spring Position Preview: Defensive End

The Seminoles will rely on veteran Dennis Briggs to set the tone on the edge this spring.

The strongest point of the Florida State defense in 2021 was its pair of dominant edge-rushers in defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas. As the Seminoles prepare to begin spring practice, the room looks a lot different. Johnson and Thomas are off to the NFL and the coaching staff will look to a variety of veterans, unproven young talent, and a standout transfer.

The 15 practices over March and April will give Florida State an opportunity to evaluate what they have at defensive end moving forward. Here's a look at the position with spring ball just a few days away.

Departures:

There weren't many players in the country that had more dominant seasons than Jermaine Johnson last fall. The transfer from Georgia instantly asserted himself as a starter and his impact was evident from his first snap. Johnson totaled 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown en route to being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He's expected to be a top-20 selection in the NFL Draft.

While he flew under the radar a little bit due to the blossoming Johnson, Keir Thomas was another pivotal grad transfer on the defense in 2021. Week in and week out, the pass-rushing duo wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. Thomas recorded 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He didn't get invited to the combine but he'll likely be drafted in April.

The final departure was also a player that transferred to Florida State last year in Marcus Cushnie. He arrived late in the summer and struggled to garner consistent playing time. Cushnie transferred to UMass earlier this offseason.

Returners:

A ton of scholarship players are back at defensive end for the Seminoles in 2022. The problem? None of them are exactly proven options. Technically, Leonard Warner has the most experience but he's spent the majority of his career at linebacker and missed all of last season with an injury. He's an unknown at this point.

Redshirt sophomore Derrick McLendon was the most productive defensive end on the roster outside of Johnson and Thomas in 2021. He recorded 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. McLendon has continued to progress his frame this offseason and was a player that Director of Strength and Conditioning, Josh Storms, gushed about on Tuesday.

Fellow redshirt sophomore Quashon Fuller was involved in the rotation last season. He had flashes but they were very inconsistent. Is it possible he takes another step?

Outside of that, it's a very green group. Redshirt sophomore TJ Davis and redshirt freshman George Wilson, Patrick Payton, and Bryron Turner have not recorded a statistic at Florida State. Davis has appeared in one game in two years but he was named Defense Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021. Payton made his collegiate debut late in the win against UMass and is in the process of building his frame. Wilson worked with the scout team while redshirting. Turner was showing signs before a shoulder injury in fall camp knocking him out for the year.

Newcomers:

Technically, he's not a newcomer, but Dennis Briggs will be playing a new role on the defense moving forward. As NoleGameday reported last week, Briggs is flexing outside to defensive end after spending the last two years at defensive tackle. He actually began his career on the edge but then moved down late in 2019. Briggs was one of Florida State's best interior defensive linemen before suffering a season-ending injury against Louisville.

The player that everyone is talking about is transfer defensive end Jared Verse. The former Albany star made the transition from the FCS to Florida State a few months ago and he's done nothing but impress since. Despite being new to the program, Verse is already taking on a leadership role and Storms made a point to note on his maturity on Tuesday during an interview. There is optimism that Verse will make a similar impact to Jermaine Johnson but it's important to remember that he's only a redshirt sophomore. The spring will be an interesting period to gauge his development.

Florida State signed one high school defensive end in the 2022 class, early enrollee Aaron Hester. The legacy has acclimated well to the college level and he doesn't look like your typical true freshman.

Spring Outlook:

The focus for the coaching staff this spring will be to begin finding reliable options on the edge to step into the massive holes that Johnson and Thomas left. It's probable that Dennis Briggs locks down one of the defensive end spots, leaving the other up for grabs. The favorite for the job is Jared Verse but Derrick McLendon and Quashon Fuller have a leg up on the scheme.

This will be one of the more intriguing battles and position groups, in general, to watch over the next few months. Verse has all of the athletic tools and ability to make an instant impact. Will it come together for him out of the gate?

With four relatively reliable players in Briggs, McLendon, Fuller, and Verse, who will rise up behind them? If healthy, Warner has a chance to get into the mix but the Seminoles will need at least one of their younger players to develop into a depth piece.

